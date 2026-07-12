Harvest season underway with farmer safety top of mind in Essex County

The successful rescue of a worker trapped inside of a grain elevator in Lakeshore is serving as a powerful reminder to the dangers farmers face everyday.

Last week, emergency crews spend hours rescuing an employee from the AGRIS grain facility before the worker was taken to the hospital.

Grain bins and elevators are among the most hazardous areas on farms due to the risk of engulfment and confined-space emergencies.

The rescue came amid peak farming season in Windsor-Essex, and Leo Guilbeault, President of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture and a full-time farmer, says fatigue during long planting and harvest days can increase the risk of mistakes, making it even more important for farmers to stay alert.

Guilbeault says while incidents like this are uncommon, farming remains one of the most dangerous occupations.

“It’s a everyday life for us here. And we take safety very seriously because it is a dangerous job. You’re around equipment all day and you have to be careful, that’s for sure.”

He says he was among several local farmers called in to help with the rescue effort, using specialized grain vacuums to remove grain from the bin while firefighters worked inside to free the trapped worker.

“They had to that cut some holes on the side of the grain bin to help relieve the pressure from the inside so that they can rescue him and get them out. The firemen did an excellent job working inside with the individual to help them out. We were outside moving the grain away from the bin so that we can relieve the pressure from the inside.”

He says at the same time, harvest season is in full swing locally.

“Corn and soybeans are all planted. They’re growing really nice. And the rains we’ve had in the last couple of weeks really, really help. Right now, wheat harvest is started. You’ll see a lot of combines rolling, especially this coming weekend and then into next week here, everybody will be right in the middle of wheat harvest.”

Guilbeault is reminding motorists to drive with caution as there will be many combines, tractors and grain wagons on Essex County roads over the coming weeks.

-with files from AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show with guest host Chris Byrne