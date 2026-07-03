Worker rescued after getting trapped inside grain elevator in Lakeshore

Agris grain elevator at a farm in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, July 2, 2026. (Gary Archibald/CTV News London)

A rescue operation in hazardous conditions at a grain facility in Lakeshore ended successfully after emergency crews freed a worker trapped inside a grain elevator.

Police say Lakeshore Fire Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS spent much of Thursday and into the evening working to safely extricate the employee from the AGRIS facility.

Once rescued, the worker was transported to hospital for treatment.

Officials have not released the worker’s condition or the extent of any injuries.

The circumstances surrounding how the worker became trapped have not been disclosed.