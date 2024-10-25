Three new "buddy benches" have been dedicated at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Harrow in memory of a local family killed in a case of intimate partner violence.

During a ceremony Thursday, two benches were installed behind the school in memory of Madison and Hunter Walsh, while another was placed in front of the school to honour their mother, Carly Stannard-Walsh, who was a member of the school's parent council.

Principal John Mazloumian told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that they were all such important parts of the school family.

"At the end of last year, our main focus was on greiving. So this was an opportunity for us to take a moment and celebrate their lives and to honour them. To make sure their memory always lives on here at St. Anthony's,' he says.

The family was found dead in a home on County Road 13 on June 20, 2024, after OPP were called to the home after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person.

OPP have determined that 41-year-old Carly Stannard-Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh, and 8-year-old Hunter Walsh died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators also determined that 42-year-old Steven Walsh died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mazloumian says that the benches are not just to remember but also a safe space for the students.

"So it's right in our backyard, a bench in memory of each-Maddy and Hunter. It's hard for me to say their names. We created it in a park-like setting, a peaceful area for our students to go to in the back of our yard. We call it the Sabre Safe Zone," he says.

Mazloumian says they're also being remembered in the school hallways.

"In our junior intermediate hallway, we named that Madison Avenue. We put up a sign there. In our primary hallway, we named that Hunter Street and put up a sign for him. Their track and field jerseys, we framed them and put them in our trophy case. They're always going to be here with us as part of our school family," he says.

The benches are meant to be a safe place to sit if anyone needs a quiet space or to spend time with friends in a peaceful environment.

The ceremony was attended by members of Carly, Madison, and Hunter's families.

The benches were installed with supportive donations from the school's Catholic School Advisory Council, The Allie Sunshine Project, the Harrow Rotary Club, Harrow Knights of Columbus, Harrow Kinsmen, Harrow Legion, Harrow Shoppers, and the Festival of the Holy Spirit, along with Farmwife Photography.