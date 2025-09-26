Environment Canada is confirming that the Harrow region recorded over seven inches of rainfall during Wednesday's storm.

Slow-moving thunderstorms on Wednesday, Sept. 24, saw heavy rain throughout many parts of southern Ontario, with Essex County seeing a significant amount of rain.

According to Environment Canada, Harrow recorded a total of 190.5 mm of rain, or 7.5 inches.

The heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Harrow and Colchester.

Kingsville recorded 75 mm of rain, or nearly three inches, while Chatham recorded 64 mm, or 2.5 inches.

The storm was very similar to one that hit on August 23 and 24, 2023, when 214 mm of rain, or 8.4 inches fell, prompting Environment Canada to call it a "one in 100 year event".