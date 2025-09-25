Cleanup continues in Essex following Wednesday's heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Harrow and Colchester.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says if you drive through town right now, it doesn't look like anything happened.

She says the public will see water in ditches and a little bit on the roads, but the town is getting a lot of reports of basement flooding.

"A lot of reports of basement flooding again," she says. "So now I'm just trying to work with Essex administration and the community to see kind of where it happened, why it happened, was it something in somebody's basement or is it a pattern, is it a low-lying area. So unfortunately still lots of damage."

Bondy says homes have flooded.

"Many flooded in 2023, but then some that flooded in 2023 went out; they got the backflow valve, they got the extra sump pump, and they were safe this time," says Bondy. "So I want to remind residents, we do have a subsidy program at the town of Essex; I encourage you to look at it. It helps to cover the cost of floodproofing your home."

She says all systems were working in the town.

"I had a lot of people saying the ditches weren't clean or the pumps weren't working, every thing was working; it's just so much water," she says. "It's hard to prepare for so much water."

Environment Canada says approximately 126 mm of rain fell in Harrow, 75 mm fell in Kingsville, while just over 11 mm of rain fell in Windsor.

The storm was very similar to one that hit on August 23 and 24, 2023, when 214 mm of rain (8.4 inches) fell, prompting Environment Canada to call it a "one in 100 year event

The County of Essex has County Road 50 between County Road 41 and Wright Sideroad closed for repairs because of significant roadway erosion from flooding in the area.