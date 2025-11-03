A young Harrow woman who was struck and killed by an OPP cruiser over the weekend has been identified as Mendy Goossen by her family.

Alex Goossen, Mendy’s brother, confirmed to CTV News Windsor she was the individual struck early Sunday morning on County Road 20.

Mendy, the baby sister of the family, is being remembered as a quiet, but also had a good sense of humour.

She loved bookshops, coffee shops, and the art scene, according to Alex.

Essex County OPP report at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, a member from the Essex County Detachment of the OPP was involved in a collision involving a pedestrian on near Iler Road in Harrow, in the Town of Essex.

As a result, the SIU has invoked its mandate and OPP is not be able to provide any further information.

A SIU spokesperson said the pedestrian was transported to hospital by EMS where she was pronounced deceased and “the officer did not appear to be en route to a call for service.”

Two investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.