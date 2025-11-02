The province's special investigations unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following the death of a pedestrian in Harrow early Sunday.

OPP said one of its officers was involved in a single-vehicle crash with the pedestrian on County Road 20 near Iler Road just before 4:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS where they were pronounced dead according to an SIU news release.

An SIU spokesperson clarified earlier remarks made to AM800 News, stating, "the officer did not appear to be en route to a call for service" when the collision occured.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators and on recon have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

County Road 20 between Iler Road and County Road 23 remained closed for the investigation.