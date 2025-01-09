A man wanted in an assault investigation has turned himself in to Windsor police.

Police say the 18-year-old turned himself in on Tuesday, January 7.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, the man was wanted after officers were called to a business early Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East, after an argument between two men escalated.

Police said the argument escalated after one man allegedly sprayed bear mace at another man, which also affected two bystanders.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and four counts of administering a noxious substance.