Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect following an assault in east Windsor.

Officers were called to a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, where an argument between two men escalated when the suspect allegedly sprayed bear mace at the other individual, which also affected two bystanders.

Three people were treated for minor physical injuries at the scene.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” tall, with a medium build, short curly black hair, and a small moustache. He also has a tattoo on the back of his right hand. At the time of the incident, he wore a black puffy Nike jacket, dark pants, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.