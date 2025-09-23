A 100-year-old World War II Veteran is back home after being stranded sick in a B.C. hospital thanks to an anonymous donor .

Greeted by family, friends, and members of Harrow Legion Branch 338, Bill Shea waved from the back of an ambulance to people he hadn't seen in over a month.

Each familiar face waved back, shouting, "Great to see ya Bill," to their longtime friend.

Days after finishing a cruise in Alaska in August, Shea fell ill and was taken to the hospital for a bladder infection , pneumonia in one lung, and problems with his kidneys.

In need of a flight with healthcare and the ability to lay down, Shea's family previously told CTV News requests to have Global Affairs cover the $59,800 flight were denied.

"He said,' I hope it doesn't fall through again,' I said no, no for sure you're coming home," said Maureen Rudowicz, one of Bill's daughters.

After watching news reports on Shea's month-long hospital stay, Rudowicz said an anonymous donor reached out to cover the entire cost.

"I'm going to keep fighting. I would like to return the funds to that donor, and really, it's the principle of the whole thing," Rudowicz said.

"A World War Two veteran, 100 years old, and they were just going to leave him there because he was getting hospital care. He didn't need to come to Windsor for hospital care makes no sense to me."

After his flight, Shea was transported to a Windsor-area hospital, where he will begin his recovery journey.

When asked, Rudowicz was adamant that her father, once a tail gunner, had taken his last flight.

"I don't think I'll let him. That's it. He's done. This will be his last flight," she said with a smirk.

For members at his local legion branch, as one of the region's last World War II veterans, he's been missed.

"It's our way of showing how much we care about Bill and his family, making sure that he gets back home," said Branch 338 President Paul Chartier.

"To the person that donated the money, you're an angel. We needed him back home. We missed him a lot."

Shea's health scare meant he was unable to mark his birthday with friends and family at the Harrow Fair. However, Chartier said there will be new plans for the belated celebration.

"Yes, there will be as soon as he gets back on his feet," Chartier said.

"He'll bounce back. If I know Bill, he'll bounce back."

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian