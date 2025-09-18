The daughter of a 100-year-old World War Two veteran from Harrow is expressing frustration as she tries to bring him back home from a hospital in British Columbia.

William (Bill) Shea travelled to Chilliwack, B.C., on August 13 to meet up with family members for a cruise to Alaska. He returned to Chilliwack on August 24 but the next day was taken to the hospital suffering from a bladder infection, pneumonia in one lung, and problems with his kidneys.

Shea has been in that hospital since then, while his daughter, Maureen Rudowicz, has been working to bring him back to be assessed by a hospital in Windsor-Essex with the goal of getting him into his home.

Rudowicz says he's not being allowed to fly on a commercial flight home due to mobility issues since going into the hospital, and she has been in several conversations with Veterans Affairs Canada seeking coverage for an air ambulance.

She says her first request for coverage was denied, but she tried again and was told on September 10 that it would be approved. On September 16, she found out it was denied, claiming she was told it's because he was out-of-province.

Rudowicz says he can't fly commercial because officials at the hospital told her he can't sit that long and needs to be on a stretcher.

"He's not mobile. I just talked to a nurse on his floor, and they said he's depressed. They put him on antidepressants. They told him the VA denied it," she says. "They're trying to work with him to get mobile. If he were mobile, I could fly him home."

Shea joined the Canadian military in 1941 at the age of 15 and would later serve as a tail gunner in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943. After his military service, he served as a Windsor Police officer.

Rudowicz says while he uses a walker, he was very mobile and active before ending up in the hospital in August, and now he's in limbo.

"I can't even tell you how frustrated I am. It's just terrible," she says. "He's been in the hospital for three weeks, and in his words, 'They're just leaving me here to rot.'"

Rudowicz says she wants people to know what's going on with one of the last World War Two veterans alive.

"Let people know how Veterans Affairs is treating a 100-year-old veteran who served his country well. They're denying him. It's just beyond," she says.

Rudowicz has contacted the office of Essex Conservative MPP Chris Lewis for help with the case. An official with his office says they are working to see what can be done to assist Shea.

In response to inquiries by AM800, a Veterans Affairs spokesperson provided a statement that says, "Veterans Affairs Canada is always concerned to learn about the health and well-being of a Second World War Veteran. However, we cannot comment on individuals due to the Privacy Act. Eligible Veterans may receive benefits, services, and supports for service-related conditions. Support is provided based on need, and in accordance with our legislation and policies."

This past March, Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi presented Shea with the King Charles III Coronation Medal, recognizing an individual's significant contribution to Canada or to a particular region.