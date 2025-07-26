The Giovanni Caboto Club's Grape Festival is returning for 2025, coinciding with the club's 100th anniversary.

The festival, taking place from Sept. 12 to 14, will feature food, wine, grape stomping, live music, community spirit and more!

The celebration of Italian culture made its return in 2024 after a 30 year hiatus .

Craig Moro, VP Board of Directors, says last year's event attracted over 3,000 attendees and organizers are hoping more people attend this year.

"Like last year, there's lots of people who've been calling interested in finding out when tickets went on sale, what's going on, is Grape Fest coming back, so we're getting lots of positive feedback online, and through our socials that everybody is super excited that we're doing the event again this year, and totally looking forward to it," Moro said.

Moro says on Friday and Saturday they will welcome guests 19+ and feature live music.

"We've got headliners Higgi Country Music playing, and the Sean Lavin Duo is going to open for them on Friday night," he said.

"Doors open at 6 p.m. close at 1 a.m. On Saturday night we've got a local supergroup of legendary musicians that will be familiar to a lot of people in the City of Windsor, they're called Crisis Club. They'll be playing sets from the 70s, 80s, and 90s."

On Sunday, guests will be able to relax to the smooth sounds of Portofino.

Moro says Sunday will be family day welcoming all ages.

"We've got all kinds of fun stuff planned for the kids on Sunday," Moro said.

"Bouncy castle, face painting, I think Sailor Sue and Jangles the Clown are going to be there, plus we've got the always fun grape stomping and spaghetti eating contest all weekend long."

Tickets are on sale now .

$15 in advance or $20 at the door for Friday and Sunday.

Sunday's family-friendly festivities are only $10, with free entry for children under 12.