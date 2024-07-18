The city's Italian community is soon to feel a wave of nostalgia as a beloved festival makes its return this summer after 30+ years.

The Grape Festival will be held at the Giovanni Caboto Club from Sept. 13 to 15.



Craig Moro, VP Board of Directors, Giovanni Caboto Club says the festival began back in 1971 as a way for club members to celebrate their heritage.



"The final couple years in the late 80's and 90's, it was pretty massive where the entire building was essentially the grape festival. Each room was themed something different. I think it was about 91', it just got too big and given all the liability issues that come along with running an event these days, the membership just thought maybe it's time to take a little bit of a break from it."



He says organizers are brining the festival back leading up to next year's centennial celebration for the Caboto Club.



"One of the events next year is the Grape Festival as part of that centennial anniversary. So we wanted to get one off the ground, get our feet wet again, get the cobwebs off the event before we do an even bigger one next year."



Moro says all of the classic favourites will be returning.



"We've got live music, strolling musicians, all of the Caboto Club classic foods like our pasta, our chicken, sausage and ribs, porchetta. We're going to have events like spaghetti eating contest, a grape stomping contest. I don't know if you remember from back in the day, those were always fan favourites in the tent over the years."



The doors will open at 6 p.m. to those 19 years and older on Friday and Saturday of the event.



Sunday will be a family-oriented day, starting at noon, with face painting. Admission for children 12 and under is free that day.



Tickets will be available at Caboto Club and online at Eventbrite priced at $15 in advance or $20 at the door.



Organizers say a portion of Grape Fest proceeds will support the 12 local charities who are participants of the Caboto's 2024 Charity Pasta Nights, held the first Wednesday of each month.

