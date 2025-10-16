It's a special day at the University of Windsor.

The university is hosting its 124th Convocation ceremony, celebrating more than 1,100 graduates from across all faculties.

The university will also officially install its eighth President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. J.J. McMurtry.

David Tanovich, a Windsor Law professor, is also being honoured.

He is being named Distinguished University Professor.

The Convocation ceremony takes place at the Toldo Lancer Centre starting at 9:30 a.m.

The first session includes graduates from the Faculties of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Education; Human Kinetics; Law; Nursing; Science; and the Odette School of Business.

There is also a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. for the Faculty of Engineering.