The University of Windsor has named its new president.

Dr. John-Justin (J.J.) McMurtry is the eighth president at the university and will also serve as vice-chancellor.

His appointment goes into effect on September 1, following the retirement of president Dr. Robert Gordon.

McMurtry is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at York University.

According to a university release, McMurtry brings a deep commitment to equity, innovation, and excellence in higher education to the university.

He holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Social and Political Thought from York University, and an Honours BA in History and Philosophy from the University of Guelph.

McMurtry says "in an era of profound and disruptive transformation in higher education, I remain steadfast in my belief in the enduring power of the University, and the University of Windsor particularly, to illuminate minds, shape society, create meaningful change, and inspire future generations of engaged citizenry focused on the greater good."

He was selected after an extensive search led by a committee that included university Senate and Board of Governors representation.

The university's board of governors approved the appointment earlier this week.

Dr. Gordon has served as president and vice-chancellor since 2019.