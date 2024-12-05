Officials with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) held an open house on Wednesday to provide an update on the progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.

Work has been underway since June 2018 and Chief Relations Officer Heather Grondin says the bridge is still expected to be completed next September, and opening shortly after.

"While we've connected the bridge this summer , lots of work going on on the bridge itself, paving, stressing the stay cables, installing systems like fire suppression systems, electrical systems, lighting systems, really anything that you would see on any normal road project."

She says at the ports of entry, their focus has turned to work on the inside offices.

"Installing furniture, installing lighting, anything that would see now in a regular building project, and then doing landscaping, paving, in and around the ports where people will be driving and parking their cars in the future."

Grondin says it's exciting for the project team members to be at this stage.

"Many people have worked on this project since construction started in 2018, and to see the end day so close to us, a lot of really excited people looking forward to getting through 2025."

Updated drone shots of the plaza posted to X show just how much progress has been made.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian