A celebration was held between Windsor and Detroit to commemorate the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Officials and dignitaries from both Canada and the United States were on hand Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the connecting of the bridge deck between both sides.

Those involved say the celebration not only recognizes this phase of the bridge construction and its new designation as an official border crossing, but also serves to acknowledge the over 20 years of collaboration, cooperation, and commitment exercised by the various project partners to advance the Gordie Howe International Bridge to its current state.

The next step and milestone in this project is completion of the bridge - which is still expected to open in the fall of 2025.

Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, says every single person involved has made an impact on this bridge.

"This is a connection between Canada and the United States, our largest trading partner, our strongest ally, and it represents enormous economic potential. 13,000 people have taken home paychecks, good paying jobs, so they can put food on the table for their families as a result of being hired to work on this project directly."



Fraser says this is the largest trading relationship in the world - representing 1/3 of the total of that trade.



"That means that we're going to see more efficient transportation across the border, connecting the automotive sector which is increasingly integrated between this part of Canada and the United States. What we see right now is the potential to save thousands of hours everyday that's currently being lost for trucks being stuck in traffic, getting stuck trying to cross the border."

Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says this bridge will bring incredible tourism opportunities.

"We also see the fact that it's going to connect families, and friendships, across our two wonderful countries, beautiful countries. But in one work, this bridge is prosperity. And it's incredible when you think how quickly we were able to get this completed - on time, on budget, that's what happens when you have the U.S. and Canadian partners working together. It's amazing, this is a historic, historic moment."

Murray Howe, son of Gordie Howe - who the bridge is named after, says it's just so amazing to see this bridge.

"This bridge is just going to make peoples day for decades, if not centuries, and so to have his name on it is such a huge honour for our family, and we know that he's looking down from heaven and would have a gleam in his eye for just how amazing this is."

Marty Howe, son of Gordie Howe, says this new bridge is a gift.

"It'll be new, it'll be faster, and it'll be great for the economy, and trade, and jobs. So, it's just a gift."

Measuring 853 metres, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America and 10th longest in the world.

It is the first new crossing to connect Ontario and Michigan in more than 60 years and officials say it will contribute to economic growth by strengthening the fluidity and resiliency at the Windsor-Detroit trade corridor.