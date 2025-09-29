Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be done sometime in the next 90-days.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) held another public information session (Fri) where the latest update on the project was shared with the community.

The $6.4-billion project is 98% complete with work continuing on utilities, line painting, electrical components, interchange connections to I-75 in Michigan, interior work at the ports of entry, paving, landscaping, fence installation and more and will be done by the end of fall on December 20th.

The toll rates have not yet been announced, but users will be able to pay by cash, credit, debit, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

The WDBA has had conversations with the Ontario Trucking Association, the Motorcoach Association and private companies to discuss the benefits of using the new span to lure commercial traffic away from the Ambassador Bridge.

WDBA Chief Relations Officer Heather Grondin says the span is now fully lit. "The lighting is a great example of the testing and commissioning process that we need to do before we can open the bridge. On the bridge, there are 160 street lights and almost 5,000 esthetic lights and that's what people saw lit starting last Thursday night", she said.

Grondin adds there will be a program for frequent cross border travellers. "The dedicated transponder that will be a Gordie Howe International Bridge ID tag that people will put in the car windows. With that, they'll get discounted rates and a lot of time efficiencies because it will take a matter of seconds to go through the booth with a registered account."

Grondin says the Canada Border Services Agency has moved into the customs offices and it marks another step forward to being able to open.

The Broadway Street multi-use path and Malden Park Trailhead have also opened. The new active transportation feature will connect Malden Park to the new span, where people can use the bridge’s multi-use path to walk or cycle to the United States.

A new trailhead has also been installed at Malden Park to provide users with a safe place near the Bridge to meet and park.