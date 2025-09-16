Canada Border Services Agency officers are getting comfortable in their new home at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

As the opening date for the new bridge nears, CBSA has moved into the new port to prepare for operation.

The new $6.4-million bridge is still slated to open this fall, with construction nearing completion, however an official opening date has yet to be announced.

According to Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), line painting on the bridge has taken place, and the testing of 164 streetlights is ongoing. Work continues with the installation of the electrical, fire suppression and drainage systems, and barriers and fencing for the multi-use path.

Over 250 officers are expected to be employed at the new bridge.

Sydney Kale, CBSA District Director for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, says they've been slowly moving in since early this year.

"We started receiving access to the facility so that we could commence the installation of all of our equipment, and furnishing, and specialized detection technology. In around spring of 2025, we began to occupy the port of entry building."

She says they're very excited for the official opening of the bridge.

"We're currently occupying the main building that has the general office - that's where travellers or immigration referrals would come in to speak with an officer. We also have occupied all of the main offices of the building in terms of those of us that have some managerial and administrative responsibilities here."

Kale says CBSA officers report to the Gordie Howe port of entry every day.

"Get on their defensive equipment, get any briefings that they might need for what their shift might look like for the day, and then they head out to work at other ports of entry that are open around the city. As well as some of our officers are currently working at other ports of entry in and around the southern Ontario region, such as the Blue Water Bridge."

Kale adds that there are still job postings open until February 2026 for border officers.

According to Grondin with WDBA, construction is advancing at the 24 primary inspection lanes, 16 toll lanes and 11 structures with landscaping, paving and fencing work at the Canadian port of entry.

Similar work at the U.S. port of entry is taking place where 13 structures and 36 inspection lanes are included.