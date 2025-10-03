Winter coats and accessories will be distributed to those in need locally.

Each year, the ClothingWorks program from Goodwill Industries, Ontario Great Lakes collects winter coats and accessories for Windsor residents in need.

The winter clothing drive started back in mid-August, and the collected items are now being distributed to community members for free.

The giveaways will take place on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 3 and 4) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the McDougall Street Goodwill Community Store.

Program Supervisor for ClothingWorks, Carol-Ann McIntyre, says anyone is welcome.

"First come, first served, and everyone is welcomed. We have men's, women's, youth, and children's, and some items for babies as well...winter coats, hats, scarves, and some clothing."

She says this is their fourth year holding the drive.

"As we do it over time, it increases... we have more community awareness, we have a lot of businesses involved, and not only just donation drives but supporting us with volunteers as well."

McIntyre says it's great to give back.

"It's really just an opportunity to support our community by spreading warmth in these communities, and helping those that can't really afford to do that completely for themselves. It's just helping to bridge a gap."

In 2024, ClothingWorks by Goodwill distributed over 3,300 winter coats and accessories to Windsor community members in need. McIntyre says while they haven't counted how many coats were raised this year she believes it is more.

This event will also be held in London and St. Thomas later this month.

The McDougall Goodwill Community Store is located at 1643 McDougall Street.