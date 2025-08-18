Goodwill in southwestern Ontario will begin its winter clothing drive on Monday.

The organization's ClothingWorks program will collect gently used winter coats and cold weather accessories to be distributed for free starting in October.

Program supervisor Carol-Ann McIntyre said the program started in 2022 through her work with several employment agencies.

"We recognized that a coat, a warm coat, was something that a lot of people did not have, and could not access for whatever reasons, and being Goodwill, we have a really wide territory across southwestern Ontario, so it was a matter of just asking our supporters can they help us," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said they are also collecting hats, mittens, gloves, sweaters and socks.

"We would prefer brand new socks, but everything else can be gently used and if we can get it brought to us already cleaned that would be perfect," she said.

McIntyre said last year over 3,300 winter coats and accessories were distributed to those in need in Windsor-Essex.

"Every year I strive to surpass that number, and I believe with your help getting the word out, will not only let people in the community who are in need know, but will let the community know that we are collecting coats and they too can support by making a donation," McIntyre said.

The collection will run until Oct. 2, with distribution to begin in Windsor over the two following days at the Goodwill Donation Centre at 1643 McDougall Street.

McIntyre said they are looking for volunteers to help with sorting and preparation of coats for distribution.

Coats can also be donated in Tecumseh at 11145 Tecumseh Road East.