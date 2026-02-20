Over 100 people from around the world have applied to be the new maestro and music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

The search was launched in December 2025 for the position with the job posting closing on February 15.

Deborah Severs, past chair of the WSO board, is leading a 14-member committee consisting of stakeholders, including musicians, WSO board members, donors, patrons, partners, and community members, who are responsible for finding a replacement for the late Robert Franz.

Severs says Africa might be the only place in the world they didn't receive an application from.

"20 per cent of the applications are Canadian, and 15 per cent of the applicants are women. To talk about the globe, they're from everywhere. Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Germany, Ireland, Ukraine, the United States, and the Netherlands," she says.

Franz took the music director role in 2013 and led the orchestra until his death on September 3, 2025, at the age of 57 after losing a second battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The music director is responsible for a number of aspects, including providing visionary artistic leadership; conducting orchestra rehearsals and concerts; and participating in fundraising, along with community outreach and public relations activities.

Severs says they recognize that Robert Franz was a very special person.

"We have a great number of talented musicians that have gone before in terms of conductors, and I can tell you from looking at those who have applied, we will be able to pick somebody. I think we have the cream of the crop of people that have applied," she says.

The committee plans to review the candidate packages and proceed through a rigorous screening process.

Once a shortlist is formed, the candidates will conduct a concert in the 2026-2027 season with the intention of having a successful person in place for the 2027-2028 season, which is also the orchestra's 80th birthday.

Severs says they're really excited about what's to come during the 2026-2027 season.

"Everyone will have an opportunity to see those who are shortlisted, those who we have recognized as having good potential to be our next music director," she says. "Our hope is that the community comes out to see all the prospective candidates and lets us know their thoughts as well."

Shortlisted candidates will also spend a week in Windsor rehearsing with the orchestra, school visits, receptions, meeting the search committee, media visits, and interviews with board, staff, and musicians.