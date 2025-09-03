Maestro Robert Franz has passed away.

He was the maestro and music director for Windsor Symphony Orchestra, leading the orchestra since 2013.

His partner Brandon Atkins posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying "Rest well my handsome prince. You fought valiantly and loved me fiercely. I could not have had a more brilliant love to share this adventure. Thank you for making my life infinitely brighter with you in it. Make sure you shine down on me a little extra today. I’m feeling incredibly raw and missing you."

Earlier this year, the distinguished conductor announced he was battling cancer for a second time.

Franz said in February, he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma after successfully undergoing cancer treatment three years ago.

He received a stem cell transplant in the spring to help reboot his system.

Franz was 57.