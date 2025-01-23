The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) of trustees have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Ombudsman of Ontario.

Ombudsman Paul Dubé recieved a complaint regarding the Jun. 25, 2024 special meeting held alleged that the board conducted a portion of the public meeting in private in a different location after it announced that the meeting would be rescheduled due to disruptions from public attendees.

The complaint raised concerns that the school board did not provide the public with notice of the mid-meeting location change.

As AM800 reported, the board meeting surrounded complaints of alleged breaches of Code of Conduct against trustee Linda Qin.

During this meeting, approximately 35 people were being disruptive and making comments while the trustees were speaking, and were warned that if they didn't stop they would be asked to leave.

After continuing to make comments, the audience in the gallery were asked to leave by chair Gale Hatfield, however they refused.

The trustees recessed, and Windsor police were called.

Dubé's report found that trustees and staff moved to a nearby committee room, following safety protocols, and resumed the meeting without a formal announcement whether the meeting was adjourned, cancelled, or would be rescheduled.

The Ombudsman found that multiple attendees approached the open door and listened to portions of the reconvened meeting but that none of the audience members asked or attempted to enter the committee room, as they would have been permitted to do.

One trustee, who was subject to the conduct complaints being reviewed at the special meeting, opted to remain in the boardroom with the audience after being invited to the reconvened meeting in the committee room.

Several trustees and staff were then escorted to their cars by police officers due to safety concerns. Dubé said his office was told that one trustee arrived at their vehicle to find multiple attendees waiting, attempting to confront them.

"I am satisfied that the reconvened meeting held by the School Board on June 25, 2024 complied with the open meeting requirements set out in the Education Act, and that the School Board acted reasonably in exceptional circumstances," Dubé said. "However, the School Board may wish to expand its safety protocol to provide further instruction for exceptional circumstances, to ensure transparency and accountability at public meetings."

Hatfield acknowledged Tuesday night that a review of safety protocols would come at a later date.