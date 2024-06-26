A meeting held by the public school board was adjourned early after members of the community refused to leave the gallery.

The Greater Essex County District School Board held a Special Meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss an investigators findings regarding complaints of alleged breaches of Code of Conduct against trustee Linda Qin.

The Board of Trustees received four complaints, each alleging that trustee Qin broke the Code of Conduct by ignoring procedural rules, and behaving in a manner contrary to the Code such as offensive and disrespectful comments.

While the trustees discussed each complaint, those in the gallery - approximately 35 people - made comments while the trustees were speaking, and were warned that if they didn't stop they would be asked to leave.

After continuing to make comments those in the gallery were asked to leave by Chair Gale Hatfield, however they refused. The trustees recessed, and Windsor Police was called.

Despite police asking those in the gallery to leave, they once again refused. After over an hour in recess, it was announced the meeting was adjourned.

Majority of those in the gallery attended to showcase their support to trustee Qin, even lining up to hug her during the recess.

Jeremy Palko was in the gallery and says the other trustees berate trustee Qin.

"It's an absolute bogus kangaroo court, and it's really unfortunate because they're using our tax dollars to attack a good trustee who actually is in this for the good of parents and kids."

Trustee Qin says different opinions should be respected.

"My voice was always silenced, even before I speak. So it's not normal. Freedom is speech should be here, but it's not like that."



Pat Copus was in the gallery and says no one from the public complained about trustee Qin.



"She's an amazing person out there in the community, and they [the Board of Trustees] just railroaded her. Every single one of them doesn't like her. Nobody supports anything that she says. And that's not the way. We voted for her, not them. If anybody should be complaining it should be us to have her removed - and they didn't have one public complaint. It's all from them."

Trustee Qin says she was moved to tears from the support from the community.



"I'm not feared of this kind of complaints towards me, or for fighting towards me. But I cannot hold my tears whenever I see so many parents, they appreciate me."



The Director of Education, Vicki Houston, confirmed with AM800 News that the meeting was adjourning, and that she was unsure when the meeting would continue.

Those who remained in the gallery during the remainder of the recess did leave peacefully at approximately 6:45 p.m.