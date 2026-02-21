The Windsor City Councillor for Ward 10 says learning that the Fogolar Furlan Club is preparing to sell its longtime home made him sad.

The club announced earlier this week that they will put the North Service Road property up for sale as it transitions away from the banquet business.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, Jim Morrison, said there's a feeling of nostalgia when it comes to the club.

"We've all done something at the Fogolar, but, I'm glad to see the membership starting to realize that things have changed, and change is not easy," he said.

"Holding a huge banquet hall like they, and there's many others in the city, is getting increasingly hard to keep things going and keep things afloat."

He said he would like to see the 14 acre property be turned into future housing.

"When I look at the space I could see about 75 single family homes, but, I don't think that will happen, I really don't." Morrison said.

"It's just too expensive to buy the property and to service it. So you might see more of what is planned for the other 10 acres. Some other uses could be a long-term facility or retirement home. Those sort of needs are still out there as well."

In 2021, the club sold about 10 acres of surplus land for a planned residential development.

Morrison said he's seen some activity near the site in recent days and added that the planning approvals are in place.

"It is ready to go. It's now a matter of when the developer goes and pulls the building permit, which it could do at any time now basically. We could see something happening this spring, but, again it's up to the developer whether they want to move quickly or not," he said.

The Fogolar said it hoped to have the property on the market within the next 60 days.