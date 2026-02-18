The Fogolar Furlan Club is preparing to sell its longtime home in Windsor as reported on Tuesday , as it transitions away from the banquet business.

Members voted overwhelmingly on Feb. 11 to put the North Service Road property up for sale: 217 in favour, 25 opposed.

In a letter to members, the board cited rising operating costs and the financial strain of running a large hall.

Fogolar president Larry Masotti told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that selling the property is necessary to protect the organization’s long-term future.

"I'm happy to say, as difficult as this is, the membership came together and basically supported this decision to change the model, to get out of the banquet so that we're not completely focused on the business of the club, we're focused on the culture of the club," he said.

He said a number of factors were considered including changing behaviour from the public, especially post-pandemic.

"People aren't going out the way they used to go out. Today a wedding, normally is 100-200 people. It used to be, particulary in the Italian community, it used to be 500. So you don't need the same size facility that you may have needed two decades ago," Masotti said.

The property is expected to be listed for sale within the next 60 days and Masotti said they would like to still have a footprint if possible.

"There are three separate buildings on this property and it may be, we'd like you to stay and have one them and compensate us accordingly, deals can be made of course, but, we would like that very much," he said.)

The Fogolar Furlan opened in 1961. The club already sold about 10 acres of surplus land in 2021 for a planned residential development.

The board said the building will stay open and honour all existing bookings, including weddings, banquets, and other events, through the end of 2026.

-With files from CTV Windsor