Lawyers for Titan Tool and Die and Futura Tool and Die are asking for an expansion of their injunction received in April 2025 .

During contract negotiations in the spring, Unifor Local 195 members blocked a transport from leaving Titan Tool and Die.

According to Unifor, Titan moved equipment out of the factory, overnight and shipped it across the border.

Five days later, the company took Unifor to court and successfully argued for an injunction, preventing blocking transports for more than 30 minutes.

That injunction remains in effect indefinitely.

Titan's remaining workforce was then locked out in mid-August.

After a solidarity rally on September 10th, organized by the national branch of Unifor, Local 195 members walked up Charles Street, and blocked the Futura site.

They have been blocking the entrances to the factory ever since .

At a hearing Tuesday in Superior court, lawyers for Titan argued that injunction needs to be expanded for all addresses affiliated with Titan, and all addresses on Charles Street, including the Futura factory.

Company lawyers showed Justice Jasminka Kalajdzic a video, publicly posted to social media in August, of two transports being stopped from entering the Howard Avenue auto parts factory.

They say the union blockade is harming their business.

Unifor's lawyer meantime, argued the company cannot expand an injunction, they must launch a new one for the other locations and addresses.

Justice Kalajdzic said she needs time to consider her decision.

Both lawyers confirmed to CTV News they do not know when they will have her Honour's judgment.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske