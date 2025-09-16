Local 195 members have been barricading the entrances to Futura Tool and Die since September 10th, in protest to the lock-out of Titan Tool and Die workers.

For two days, Unifor was able to prevent two transports from leaving the Charles Street facility.

Titan union rep Randy St. Pierre told CTV News Tuesday the company successfully received a court injunction on September 12th, forcing Unifor to let the two transports to leave.

Futura is owned by the same company as Titan Tool and Die; whos’ members have been locked out since mid-August.

Unifor accuses the company of shifting the Titan work into the Futura facility which is not unionized.

Local 195 supporters say they will maintain the Futura blockade while Titan workers maintain a picket line across the street.

Numerous emails and phone calls by CTV News to both Titan and Futura have gone unanswered.