Another raid at FunGuyz in downtown Windsor.

Windsor police say they executive a search warrant at the psilocybin dispensary in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday and seized more than $17,000 in illegal drugs.

According to police, 1,400 psilocybin capsules were seized along with 1,127 grams of dried mushrooms, 73 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars, 46 packages of psilocybin-infused gummies, six packages of psilocybin-infused tea, four psilocybin vapes and three packages of psilocybin-infused candy.

Police say a 22-year-old employee has been charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The police service says since July 2023, officers have executed six search warrants at the Ouellette Ave. location, seizing more than $180,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest psilocybin dispensary in Canada sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms announced in November, it was closing all of its locations in Ontario and would be moving to online purchases only however the Windsor location has stayed open.

The store was previously raided twice in January.