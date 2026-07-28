Frustration grows as boil water advisory continues in Kingsville

Kingsville council is looking for information and seeking answers as a boil water advisory continues in the town.

Mayor Dennis Rogers took to social media Tuesday morning to express his frustration and council’s frustration.

In his post, he says council has directed administration to conduct a review and speak with all parties involved, including Union Water Supply System and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, about the boil water advisory.

He says councillors want a report brought back to the council table with the findings.

“I think everybody is frustrated and with good reason,” he says. “I think your council’s frustrated. You saw a notice of motion last night at the council table directing administration to have an internal review, have a conversation with Union Water, all parties involved, the health unit, you name it, to get some findings and a report back to council.”

boil water CTV-1.8813712 boil water CTV (CTV)

Rogers says he and the deputy mayor will be addressing representatives from Union Water Supply System.

“We’re going to have a conversation at the union board as well because we know this happened a couple years ago and for it to happen again is extremely frustrating,” says Rogers. “So we sense frustration. You know we’re going on, I think, day three now, three and a half of the boil water advisory; that’s very hard on our residents, and we understand that.”

He says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is expected to provide an update on July 28.

“Hoping for good news this afternoon, so stay tuned for some updates, but again, I understand your frustration,” he says. “I think again we’re digging into it and hope to have some findings soon for everybody.”

Kingsville

The boil water advisory was issued Saturday night by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The advisory was issued due to a malfunction at the water tower which has caused a loss of water pressure.

The health unit is strongly recommending that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute, be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food preparation.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice, following corrective actions taken by Union Water Supply System.

To date, there have been no illnesses reported.