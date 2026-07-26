Boil water advisory in effect in Kingsville

A boil water advisory is in effect in the Town of Kingsville.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued the advisory on Saturday evening.

The advisory was issued due to a malfunction at the water tower, which has caused a loss of water pressure.

The Health Unit is strongly recommending that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute, should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food preparation.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice, following corrective actions taken by Union Water Supply System.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.