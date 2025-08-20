A few candidates have come forward to run in the City of Windsor Ward 2 byelection being held this fall, bringing the total to nine so far.

Candidate registration opened up on July 21, and it will close at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tecumseh MacGuigan said that he has always wanted to enter politics but couldn't figure out when to do so.

"This last little election shook up things, made me realize it's anyone's game, it's not as much as things are sort of they used to. So with Ward 2 opening up, I thought okay, I'm 30 years old, it's time to put my name in. I want to get myself working for the people of the city," MacGuigan said.

MacGuigan said if elected he'll focus on connecting with his constituents.

"My goal is to get myself an office where I'm going to have a spot where people can come talk to me, bring up issues. I'll have a filling cabinet with their issues. I'd log it, try to find information for them, get back to them and give them an answer that even if it's not the answer they wanted, it's an answer that's truthful and that they will undertand the issue from that perspective forward," he said.

MacGuigan said he lives in Ward 4, but works in Ward 2 as a frontline bank teller.

"I see a lot of people daily, I see them from Ward 2, I understand their needs, their plights, often times they're in places that they just wouldn't have the things that they know not change, and if they are going to change have them be maintained enough so that it's not ruining their livelihood. That's something I want to make sure I can help them out with," MacGuigan said.

Cynthia Ann Van Vrouwerff has also put her name forward to run in the byelection. AM800 News has reached out but has not yet heard back.