OTTAWA - Chrystia Freeland is running to be the next Leader of the Liberal party and prime minister of Canada.

She says in a statement posted on social media she will launch her campaign officially on Sunday.

The former finance minister wrote an op-ed in the Toronto Star on Friday saying she we won't back down from Donald Trump as he vows to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico.

Freeland's announcement comes after former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially launched his campaign to become the next Liberal leader in Edmonton on Thursday.

Government House leader Karina Gould is expected to launch her campaign in the coming days and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has also indicated he will soon announce his final decision on whether he'll run.

Potential candidates have less than a week left to decide if they will enter the race.