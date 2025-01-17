OTTAWA - Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he's in the running to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

He made the announcement at a community centre in Edmonton this afternoon, ending nearly a decade of speculation about his political ambitions.

The Conservative party was ready for it releasing a new digital ad branding him as "carbon tax Carney" just hours before the formal announcement.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and Liberal House leader Karina Gould are both expected to launch their rival leadership bids in the coming days.

Candidates only have until Jan. 23 to declare they will run if they want to compete against Carney to lead the party into the next election.

Liberal grassroots party members will elect their new leader and bring the Trudeau era to a close on March 9.