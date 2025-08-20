A suspect wanted in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud has turn himself in to Windsor police.

A warrant was issued last week for 27-year-old Kamryn Bateman of Burlington, Ontario.

He's accused of using a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $100,000 U.S from a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue in May.

Police said once the U.S. funds were obtained, the man allegedly cancelled a $138,000 Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

Bateman was wanted on seven charges including fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000, uttering a forged passport, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of an identification document of another, identity theft and identity fraud.