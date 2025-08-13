Windsor police have issued a warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud .

On May 7, 2025, police say a man entered a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

Allegedly using a fraudulent Canadian passport, the man transferred approximately $138,000 Canadian to the financial institution in exchange for $100,000 U.S.

Once the U.S. funds were obtained, police say the suspect cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

The suspect has since been identified as Kamryn Alexander Bateman of Burlington, Ontario.

Bateman is wanted on seven charges including fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000, uttering a forged passport, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of an identification document of another, identity theft and identity fraud.

Anyone with information on Bateman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the financial crimes unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson