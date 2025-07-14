The OPP have arrested a female suspect wanted in connection with a large scale financial fraud in Windsor.
Police began an investigation in May after being called to a currency exchange business on Dougall Avenue where a woman used a fake passport to obtain $130,000 in American cash.
The suspect was identified as 38-year old Kayla Anne Black of Lowbanks, Ont.
She was arrested Friday in Haldimand, Ont.
Charges include:
• Fraud over $5,000
• Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000
• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
• Possession of another person’s identification
• Identity theft
• Identity fraud
• Uttering a forged passport