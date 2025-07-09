An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a suspect wanted in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud.

In May, police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange.

On May 1, a female suspect entered a business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue, and allegedly used a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S. currency.

Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Kayla Anne Black of Lowbanks, Ontario.

Black is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of another person’s identification

Identity theft

Identity fraud

Uttering a forged passport

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.