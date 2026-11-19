A city councillor is welcoming the first steps toward scaling back the use of strong mayor powers in Windsor.

Kieran McKenzie is reacting to Windsor mayor Fred Francis’ first mayoral decision to delegate authority back to Windsor City Council.

Francis stated that this action aligns with his campaign promise to not use strong mayor powers, which includes authority to hire or dismiss the CAO, establish or dissolve committees, appoint committee chairs and vice-chairs, and assign functions to committees.

Strong mayor powers came into effect in Windsor in July 2023, giving the mayor additional authority over things like the municipal budget, department heads, committees, and certain bylaws.

McKenzie previously brought forward a motion in April 2025 asking the province to remove Windsor from the list of municipalities with those powers. It passed council by a vote of 8 to 3.

That motion came after former mayor Drew Dilkens used his veto power to overturn council’s decision to keep the tunnel bus service.

McKenzie says the decision will help restore a more traditional approach to municipal decision-making.

“The fact that he is taking deliberate steps to ensure that council has a role to play in those decision-making processes that were compromised and undermined by the atrocious legislation that the province brought forward with respect to strong mayor powers is a very, very positive step for our community, in my opinion.”

He says the legislation also changed how city administration interacted with elected officials.

“It’s the idea that the mayor and the mayor alone can utilize strong mayor powers to make decisions that don’t reflect the will of council or that don’t even require the consultation with council. And I think that has a direct and significant, extremely significant, impact on the way that administration responds to elected officials around the council table versus the mayor.”

McKenzie says he hopes Francis’ decision leads to a broader culture shift at City Hall, with more focus on working together and responding to the needs of the community.

He says the province has not responded to calls to reconsider the legislation, despite opposition from municipalities across Ontario.

“There are people and organizations across Ontario who have been calling for them to repeal this legislation, including many, many municipalities, including the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. They aren’t listening to people. They aren’t responding even to people when they raise the issue. They got it wrong, and they refuse to admit that.”

According to the City of Windsor website, Dilkens used strong mayor powers 94 times.

As of June 2026, 215 municipalities out of 443 in Ontario are designated with strong mayor powers.