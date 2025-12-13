Windsor police say they have arrested a fourth outstanding suspect in connection to a string of armed robberies.

As reported , around 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, a suspect allegedly stole a vehicle and wallet from someone at knifepoint in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Street West.

The stolen cards were later used at local businesses, and the vehicle recovered in LaSalle.

The next morning, a black Dodge Ram reportedly abruptly stopped in front of a person’s vehicle near Rankin Avenue and University Avenue, a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance but managed to get away and call police.

Soon after, another victim was sprayed with bear spray in the 3400 block of Millen Street. Police allege the suspect fled in the victim's sedan, while a black Dodge Ram followed closely behind.

Investigators quickly identified all four suspects.

Three of the suspects, ranging in age from 21 to 30 years old, were arrested on Dec. 8 and 9. They face a slew of charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and use of a stolen credit card.

A fourth suspect remained outstanding, but on Saturday Windsor police announced the 22-year-old suspect had been arrested shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday while attending a restaurant on Huron Church Road.

The suspect faces the following charges for his alleged involvement:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Possession of a stolen credit card - two counts

Use of a stolen credit card - two counts

