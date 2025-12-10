Windsor police are searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a string of armed robberies, following three arrests.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, a suspect allegedly stole a vehicle and wallet from someone at knifepoint in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Street West.

The stolen cards were later used at local businesses, and the vehicle recovered in LaSalle.

The next morning, a black Dodge Ram reportedly abruptly stopped in front of a person’s vehicle near Rankin Avenue and University Avenue, a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance but managed to get away and call police.

Soon after, another victim was sprayed with bear spray in the 3400 block of Millen Street. Police allege the suspect fled in the victim's sedan, while a black Dodge Ram followed closely behind.

Investigators quickly identified all four suspects. One suspect remains at large.

22-year-old Ivan Albert Labutte is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of a stolen credit card, and two counts of use of a stolen credit card. He is described as a white man, around six feet two inches tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair.

The three other suspects arrested include:

A 21-year-old man charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, two counts of administering a noxious substance, three counts of wearing a disguise in the commission of an offense, possession of a stolen credit card, and use of a stolen credit card.

A 24-year-old charged with one count of robbery with an offensive weapon.

A 30-year-old man charged with one count of robbery with an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information on these incidents or Labutte’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.