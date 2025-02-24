A man wanted by police following a number of retail thefts in Windsor has been arrested.

As AM800 news previously reported, a group of people robbed several big box stores throughout the city between August 25, 2024 and January 27, 2025.

The items stolen were worth nearly $3,400.

Three people had been taken into custody but a fourth suspect, 36-year old Kory Raymond, was outstanding until he was located this morning.

He's charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, and three counts of failure to comply with a release.