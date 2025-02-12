A retail theft investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects, with one outstanding.

Windsor police received five reports of theft at several big-box through Windsor-Essex between Aug. 25, 2024 and Jan. 27, 2025.

The total value of goods stolen was $3,377.84.

Investigators were able to identify four people involved.

Last week two men aged 40 and 32 were arrested, including a 35-year-old woman and all charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding.

36-year-old Kory Raymond is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

This suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Patrol Support Unit - Retail Theft at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.