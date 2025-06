An update on a sudden death investigation in Leamington.

Provincial Police were called to an address on County Road 14 at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning where a 33-year old was found dead in a retention pond.

An investigation began with the help of OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP say foul play is not suspected and no other information will be released.