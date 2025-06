Essex County OPP are investigating a sudden death in Leamington.

Provincial police say officers were called to an address on County Road 14 around 9:45 Sunday morning and found a person dead.

No other details have been released.

Officers with the Essex County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Unit are investigating along with the chief coroner's office.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.