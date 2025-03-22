A missing persons investigation in Windsor has come to a tragic end.

Windsor police announced Friday evening that the body of 26-year-old Shilan Shahbazian has been recovered.

Shahbazian was last seen on Jan. 4, 2025 near Huron Church Road and Riverside Drive West.

Shahbazian moved to Canada from Iran with the hope of a better life.

Over 50 people took part in a candlelight vigil following her disappearance , and described her as kind, happy, and hard-working.

Windsor police say that they do not suspect foul play in her death.