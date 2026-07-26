Former WDBA chair ‘wary’ of Gordie Howe International Bridge opening Monday

The former chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) says he’s wary about whether the Gordie Howe International Bridge will open Monday.

Dwight Duncan was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning, alongside many other local, provincial, and federal dignitaries.

Duncan says it’s unfortunate that officials from the United States were not at the event - the way so many individuals envisioned the day - and he’s unsure what President Donald Trump will do prior to the opening.

The Canadian-only ceremony for the bridge comes after the federal government cancelled a joint event with the United States in light of Trump’s latest tariff threats.

Ottawa said it would be inappropriate to commemorate the opening with its southern neighbour, as Trump announced he plans to impose 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days on many Canadian goods.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic as early as 12 p.m. Monday.

Duncan says he’s wary but hopeful the bridge will open Monday.

“Who knows with the current administration in the United States. But I’m trying to keep a focused-positive attitude in that they will allow the bridge to start operating as it should be open to operating now.”

He says this was an event that should have been celebrated by both nations.

“I always envisioned this day and kind of looked forward to the president, certainly not the current president of the United States, but the president of the United States and the Prime Minister of Canada taking the first symbolic ride across the bridge, but it’s not meant to be.”

Duncan says bridge has been decades in the making.

“There’s so many unsung heroes in this. It’s been a 25-year formal process, probably about 40 years, if you include the informal stuff that went on for almost 20 years before the formal processes started. And there have been lots of contentious issues, lots of debates, but here we are.”

During the ceremony, Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, stated the bridge will open Monday and they’re looking forward to it. He says a new agreement was made with the U.S. in principle to allow for the opening on Monday, and they expect that to follow through in good faith.

Duncan served as the chair of the WDBA from Jan. 2016 to Dec. 2021.

The bridge is named after Gordie Howe, a Canadian hockey player who played 26 seasons in the NHL, most of that time with the Detroit Red Wings.

The new crossing will carry $300-billion a year in trade between Canada and the U.S.

The bridge features six lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and U.S. inspection lanes.

-with files from AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show