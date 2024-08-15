Former employees of Sears will be saying their final goodbyes to the store.



A group of former employees will be hosting a celebration of life on August 24 to honour the store.

A BBQ will be held in the rear Sears parking lot where former employees can come by and share their memories of the store - which was open for 48 years before closing in January 2018.

Demolition of the building, located at Devonshire Mall, started in mid-July and will last a few months.

Bricks from the store will be sold during the celebration, with proceeds raised being donated to Windsor Regional Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.

Carol Hergott, former Associate Store Manager at Sears, says the day will be to honour a place that was well loved.

"It's not a memoriam though, it's happy memories. So, the happy memories far outweigh the sadness. So it's a bit of a unique event in that extent. So many people loved working there, and they created so many special bonds of friendship, so it was a great thing."



She says employees have asked for part of the building.



"Many had indicated that they'd like a brick for their garden, whether it's to put their employee number on it, or to paint something, just to commemorate the store. So those proceeds are going to go to Windsor Regional Hospital. All of the employees are donating food for the BBQ and Habitat [for Humanity] is on board with that. So two great charities."

She says some of the employees will be in old uniforms.

"We used to have certain whimsical attire that was added to our uniforms at Christmas time, and there are people that are even wearing whimsical attire, t-shirts that we had for Warehouse Days, or Tractorama, just to lighten the mood and to make it fun because those were events that we loved."



Hergott started working at Sears in 1998, became a manager in 2006, and retired from Sears a few years before they closed.

She says they are anticipating over 100 former employees to attend.

She encouraging those driving by to honk in support or come by to say hello.