A former member of provincial parliament has been named the ninth chancellor of the University of Windsor.

Dwight Duncan will be officially installed as chancellor during the spring 2025 convocation.

He's replacing Dr. Mary Jo Haddad who is stepping down as chancellor next May.

According to a university release, Duncan will serve as the titular head of the university and confer all degrees and diplomas on behalf of the Senate.

He will also represent the university in an official capacity at external functions and will serve as a trusted advisor to the university community.

Duncan is an alumus of the university, earning two degrees and one honorary doctorate.

He represented the Liberals in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding for 18-years having served as Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister of Energy, Chair of Management Board, Chair of Cabinet, Government House Leader and House Leader of the Official Opposition.

Duncan stepped away from public office in 2013 and is currently a Senior Advisor for Canadian Investor Relations with the New York based law firm Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger, and Grossmann.